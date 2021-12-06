Neues Palais in Potsdam © iStock.com / Vladislav Zolotov © iStock.com / Vladislav Zolotov

City guide Potsdam

ÖAMTC Länder-Info Deutschland Potsdam

Potsdam

Brandenburgs Großer Kurfürst erhob Potsdam im 17. Jahrhundert zur Zweitresidenz. Bald wurde die Stadt Garnisonsstandort – und in der Epoche Friedrichs II. zu einem Juwel des Rokokostils. Brandenburgs Hauptstadt, geprägt vor allem durch die Ära Friedrichs des Großen und seines Vaters Friedrich Wilhelm I., ist ein kulturelles Kleinod. Seine Schlösser- und Parklandschaft gehört zum Weltkulturerbe der UNESCO.

Touristen Info

Potsdam Tourismus
Tel. +49 331 27 55 88 99
info@potsdamtourismus.de
https://www.potsdamtourismus.de/

Top Sehenswürdigkeiten

Potsdam

Bauwerk in Potsdam

Schloss Sanssouci

Bauwerk in Potsdam

Friedrich der Große wünschte sich einen Sommersitz, wo er ganz ohne Sorgen, eben ›sans souci‹, von den Amtsgeschäften ausruhen konnte. Der König selbst steuerte Ideen und Entwürfe dazu bei.

