City guide Potsdam
Potsdam
Brandenburgs Großer Kurfürst erhob Potsdam im 17. Jahrhundert zur Zweitresidenz. Bald wurde die Stadt Garnisonsstandort – und in der Epoche Friedrichs II. zu einem Juwel des Rokokostils. Brandenburgs Hauptstadt, geprägt vor allem durch die Ära Friedrichs des Großen und seines Vaters Friedrich Wilhelm I., ist ein kulturelles Kleinod. Seine Schlösser- und Parklandschaft gehört zum Weltkulturerbe der UNESCO.
Touristen Info
Potsdam Tourismus
